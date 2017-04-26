Thank You For Adding a 'Power Hour' to Spring Pledge Drive!

By 6 minutes ago

The final shift of the Spring 2017 Pledge Volunteers answer a non-stop flurry of calls. Thank you for your dedication to KPBX, KSFC, and KPBZ.

Because of YOUR support, SPR just completed the 2017 Spring Fund Drive. Not only did you pledge the $500,000 operating costs for the next six months, you continued to pledge an additional $4800 for the equipment we need to repair equipment and begin growing our services to you.

More than 300 people became new members during this drive.  Welcome to the public radio family!

SPR has members who have been with us for more than three decades.  Thank you for sticking with us to build a great public radio service. 

Our sustaining membership level is nearing 40 percent—about double the national average. 

SPR ranks among the highest in the country in listener loyalty.  Thanks to every one of 1.1 million listeners in 750 communities across 20,000 square miles of the Northwest for helping keep SPR strong.  We work hard every day to earn and keep your trust.  Now I’m pleased to say--with great pride and relief--back to our regular programs! – Cary Boyce, GM

Tags: 
SPR Pledge Drive

Related Content

Behind The Scenes Of The Spring 2017 Pledge Drive

By & Neesha Schrom Crosen 8 hours ago

SPR thrives thanks to the generous support of volunteers and donors like you. After you've taken a couple of minutes to make your pledge, stop by to check out some pictures from the first couple days of our drive.

Click the photo to open the slideshow.