Thank You For Adding a 'Power Hour' to Spring Pledge Drive!

Because of YOUR support, SPR just completed the 2017 Spring Fund Drive. Not only did you pledge the $500,000 operating costs for the next six months, you continued to pledge an additional $4800 for the equipment we need to repair equipment and begin growing our services to you.

More than 300 people became new members during this drive. Welcome to the public radio family!

SPR has members who have been with us for more than three decades. Thank you for sticking with us to build a great public radio service.

Our sustaining membership level is nearing 40 percent—about double the national average.

SPR ranks among the highest in the country in listener loyalty. Thanks to every one of 1.1 million listeners in 750 communities across 20,000 square miles of the Northwest for helping keep SPR strong. We work hard every day to earn and keep your trust. Now I’m pleased to say--with great pride and relief--back to our regular programs! – Cary Boyce, GM