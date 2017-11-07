Today is General Election Day

Voters in Washington and Idaho will decide all kinds of races for municipal and special district positions. But Washington votes will offer opinions on three tax advisory measures. Also, control of the Washington state Senate is also up for grabs.

The Majority Coalition (24 Republicans plus one Democrat) controls the agenda now, but five Senate seats are subject to special election today, including the seat in northeast Washington currently held by Republican Shelly Short.

Doug Nadvornick will provide brief election reports tonight on KPBX and KSFC. Steve Jackson will have followup coverage Wednesday during Morning Edition. Then, they will combine for a special election edition of Inland Journal, Thursday at noon on KPBX and Thursday at 5 pm on KSFC.