Today is Washington's 2017 Primary Election

Spokane Public Radio's Doug Nadvornick has a rundown of what's on the Spokane County ballot.

Ballots are due today (Tuesday) for Washington’s primary election. Only about one in seven residents countywide have filled out and returned their votes.

The Spokane County ballot has only one countywide race; that’s for a Superior Court judgeship that has three candidates.

Almost one-third of Liberty Lake voters have returned their ballots. They’re deciding the fate of a nine million dollar bond issue to pay for a new community center.

In Medical Lake, voters are picking candidates for mayor and three city council positions.

Spokane Valley residents are picking candidates in two council races.

Spokane city voters in each of the three council districts have a council position to vote on. The Northeast district has three candidates, the other two have four. Also, voters in the Spokane Public School district will narrow a four-person school board race to two candidates.

Voters in north Spokane County will join patrons in Pend Oreille, Stevens, Ferry and Okanogan Counties in voting on two legislative races. Shelly Short hopes to retain her Senate seat. The Republican moved from the House to the Senate this session when Brian Dansel resigned. Jacquelin Maycumber was named to replace her and is now she is hoping to keep her seat. Short is facing Democrat Karen Hardy. Maycumber is running against Democrat Susan Swanson.