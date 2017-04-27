Tom Ashbrook Makes Spokane Part of "Listening to America" Tour Sep. 22

Tom Ashbrook, host of NPR's On Point, will come to Spokane's Bing Crosby Theater on September 22, to tape an upcoming program as part of his "Listening To America" Tour. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Bing Crosby Theater.

The SPR fundraiser had to be postponed due to medical reasons. He will also be off the air a few weeks beginning mid-May. His doctors say his prognosis is excellent.

What To Do With Tickets With May Date?

Ashbrook said he’s looking forward to the rescheduled visit. “Sometimes we just have to take care of medical stuff,” he added. “My doctor says now's the time. He says I'll be back at the gym in a month. That sounds good to me! Thanks for your patience.”

Ashbrook’s career in journalism spans over 20 years as a foreign correspondent, newspaper editor, author and radio host/interviewer.

The nationwide talk show On Point airs weekdays on KSFC 91.9 FM at 8 a.m. (repeats at 10 p.m.) and 9 a.m. (repeats at 4 p.m.)

Tom came to public radio in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks. NPR and WBUR-Boston asked the distinguished newspaper reporter to help provide special coverage. He began his reporting career covering the refugee exodus from Vietnam and the post-Mao opening of China, and has covered turmoil and shifting cultural and economic trends in the U.S. and around the world, from Somalia and Rwanda to Russia and the Balkans. At the Globe, where he served as deputy managing editor until 1996, he directed coverage of the first Gulf War and the end of the Cold War.

“Our country is divided and, post-election, we’ve simply got to talk things out,” Tom said when announcing his 2017 Listening tour. “Every day on the show, we draw passionate listeners and live callers from across all ages and political categories. This first-ever national tour is a major initiative to do one thing: listen. To probe. To navigate the ground between left and right and look for what unites us all.”

If Your Tickets Say "May 12" You Can Still Use Them September 22

