Tom Hanks to Guest Host NPR's Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

When Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! host Peter Sagal goes on vacation, there's only one person who can replace him: Tom Hanks.

The two-time Oscar-winning actor will guest host an episode of the NPR news quiz, taped in front of a live (and, let's be frank, very lucky) audience in Chicago.

This special show with Tom Hanks will air Saturday, January 14 on KSFC 91.9 at 11 a.m. and on KPBX 91.1 at 2 p.m. KSFC reairs the episode Sunday, January 15 at 10 p.m.

Guest panelists are Paula Poundstone, Luke Burbank and Faith Salie, with Bill Kurtis as scorekeeper and announcer.

"Of course, I was excited to find out that in my absence, one of the stars of the classic sitcom "Bosom Buddies" would be hosting the show," says Peter Sagal. "I was disappointed to find out that it wasn't going to be Peter Scolari, but I'm sure this Hanks fellow will do fine. I hope he's been doing some useful preparation since "Bosom Buddies" went off the air in 1982, because this is a pretty high profile gig."