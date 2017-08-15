Two Inmates Escape From Washington Wildfire Crew

Two prison inmates escaped from their service fighting wildfires near Goldendale, Washington early Tuesday morning.

Tyray Munter, 30, was convicted of second degree assault and theft. Maksim Petrovskiy, 22, was convicted of possession of a stolen vehicle. Both were less than four years from release, which is a requirement of the inmate wildfire crew program.



Munter and Petrovskiy had been held at the minimum security Olympic Corrections Center near Forks, Washington. They were working with the Goldendale Fire Crew at the Head Water Fire alongside 80 other inmates when they escaped around 2:35 a.m., according to DOC.

Two other Washington state inmates escaped from a work crew two months ago. They had also been housed at a minimum security facility. A DOC spokesman described their capture as “peaceful” at the time.

The Washington State Department of Corrections has a joint program with the Department of Natural Resources to provide training for inmates and backup for wildfire firefighters. DNR Commissioner Hilary Franz said inmate crews are helpful, especially in years like this one when wildfires are active.

Highways that intersect in Goldendale lead to Yakima, Oregon and Idaho.

Authorities advise that if you see either inmate, to not approach him and contact the Olympic Corrections Center at (360) 374-6181, or call 911.

