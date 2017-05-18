Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz To Leave Office At The End Of June

Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz says he will resign his congressional seat effective June 30.

Chaffetz made the announcement in a statement on his website, ending weeks of speculation about his plans. He had been scheduled to hold a news conference at 3:30 p.m. MT.

"Serving you in the U.S. House of Representatives for nearly nine years has been a rare honor and privilege," he said in the statement. "When I first ran for Congress in 2008 I promised I would get in, serve, and get out. I told voters I did not believe Congress should be a lifetime career. I knew from day one that my service there would not last forever."

The 50-year-old Republican announced last month he would not seek a sixth term in 2018, surprising many in Congress and even his inner circle. He has cited time away from his family and in Thursday's statement said, "We feel my time in congress has been well spent, but it now seems the right time to turn the page."

Chaffetz was first elected to represent Utah's 3rd Congressional District in 2008 and quickly rose through the ranks to chair the powerful House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

During his tenure, the media-savvy congressman launched high-profile and frequently controversial investigations into the Obama administration and other Democratic targets, notably Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server as secretary of state.

Earlier this week, Chaffetz said he had asked former FBI Director James Comey to testify in front of the committee and subpoenaed memos detailing communications between Comey and President Trump.

Since Trump's election, Chaffetz has faced increasing pressure from constituents to more aggressively scrutinize President Trump's business dealings and his campaign's alleged ties to Russia.

At a town hall in February, Chaffetz faced angry voters who booed and shouted "Do your job!" in videos that quickly went viral. Chaffetz later said that the negative reception was the result of "paid protesters."

Other Republicans have also faced heat from constituents, but Chaffetz's prominent role and frequent media appearances have made him a lightning rod for critics who say he has not pursued oversight of the Trump administration with the same fervor he did President Barack Obama's.

Chaffetz has not ruled out a run for public office again at some point in the future. His campaign registered the Web domains Chaffetz2028.com and JasonForGovernor.com in early April.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert on Thursday said his office is making plans to hold a special election to fill Chaffetz's seat — only the second time in state history a congressional vacancy has occurred.

Herbert said he believes a primary and general election could be conducted fairly quickly, leaving Chaffetz's seat empty for two to four months.

