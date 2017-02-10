Warmer Weather Brings Flooding to Inland Northwest

Spokane Public Radio intern reporter Emily Goodell reports.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for counties in eastern Washington and northern Idaho, including Spokane.

Meteorologist Joey Clevenger says he hasn’t had many reports of flooding today. He says as it gets warmer, residents should expect to see more water piling up in the streets.

"Melting ice and snow is not able to drain off into the gutters or drains so it’s just piling up in the streets,” Clevenger said.

For those out driving, Marlene Feist from Spokane city Public Works has some advice

“Certainly if you don’t know how deep the puddle is, we would recommend that you drive around the puddle and then call us and let us know where it is," Feist said. "Sometimes there can be potholes because that freeze thaw cycle and all that water can cause the pavement to break up.”

Both Feist and Clevenger recommend that if you see a clogged storm drain and it’s safe to do so, you should clean it up to allow the water to drain.