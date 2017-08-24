Washington Health Secretary John Wiesman on Public Health, Underage Tobacco Sales

SPR's Doug Nadvornick talks with Washington state Health Secretary John Wiesman.

Today, we’ll devote much of the program to a conversation with Washington state Health Secretary John Wiesman. Wiesman is the state’s top public health officer. He came to Olympia four years ago from Clark County, where he was the health officer there. He has spent most of his career in public health and he has thoughts about the direction in which his industry is headed. He calls it Public Health 3.0, a return back to the way public health was a few generations ago.

But we started by asking him about his top priorities.

