Washington Lawmakers Consider Raising Legal Smoking Age to 21

A second Washington House committee is considering whether to change state law to make it illegal to sell cigarettes and vaping products to people younger than 21. The current legal age is 18.

The legislation was passed out of the Health Care Committee a couple of weeks ago. But because the bill would potentially cause the state to lose cigarette tax money, it must also clear the Finance Committee.

Spokane Public Radio's Doug Nadvornick reports.

Rep. Paul Harris (R-Vancouver) says this bill is possibly the most important piece of legislation he has ever sponsored.

“I would hope, I would pray, that you would consider this bill and realize the ramifications that this bill would have on our society and the good that it will bring," Harris said. "Those between 18 and 21 will not have that opportunity to pick up that cigarette and to start a habit that will be the most difficult thing in their life ever to quit.”

Speaker after speaker testified about the individual and public health benefits that would come from keeping people aged 18-to-20 away from tobacco products.

But others argue that, nice as that may be, raising the legal age for buying cigarettes and vaping products will simply shift the source where young people get their nicotine. Retailers represented by Carolyn Logue from the Washington Food Industry Association are concerned about who will lose out when that happens.

“For retailers any loss of tobacco sales generally means a loss of other sales since the individual will probably no longer shop at the store," Logue said. "They don’t come in just for cigarettes. They come in for other things too. If they go off to the smoke shop on the tribal reservation or go across the border to Idaho and Oregon, they will find their other products there as well.”

Logue says federal studies have shown Washington retailers are doing a good job of keeping underage people from buying tobacco products.

State officials estimate the bill would cause Washington to lose more than $16 million in cigarette tax revenue during the current biennium, $22 million in the next biennium.

Thanks to TVW for the audio for this story.