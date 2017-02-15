Washington Senators Look to Ban State Income Tax for Good

Spokane Public Radio's Doug Nadvornick reports.

Ten Washington state senators, including one from Spokane, have introduced a measure aimed at permanently stopping attempts to impose a state income tax.

In 1933, the Washington Supreme Court ruled the state’s constitution does not allow for an individual income tax. Several times since then proponents of the idea have put on the ballot measures that would amend the constitution to change that. All have been defeated, some by overwhelming margins.

Still the talk about an income tax continues and, with a fairly progressive Supreme Court in place, opponents are wary. Sen. Phil Fortunato (R-Pierce County) wants to put a stop to the concept, for good. He’s the primary sponsor of Senate Joint Resolution 8204, which received a hearing Tuesday before the Senate Ways and Means Committee.

“This is a good little bill," Fortunato said. "It just does one simple little thing: It prohibits what people think already is prohibited in the state constitution. People think we can’t have an income tax. It’s nice if we actually enshrine that in the constitution.”

That would take a two-thirds vote of the legislature and then a statewide vote of the people.

One of the bill’s co-sponsors is Sen. Michael Baumgartner (R-Spokane).

Thanks to TVW for the audio for this story.

