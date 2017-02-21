Will Oregon Lawmakers Create An Impeachment Process?

Oregon is the only state without an impeachment process. But some state lawmakers are trying to establish a way to impeach statewide elected officials, including the governor.



The measure would ask voters to change the state constitution to create an impeachment process. It's sponsored by Republican Rep. Jodi Hack of Salem.

"I think it's time we do the right thing in this body and we give the voters of Oregon the opportunity to decide whether or not they want the opportunity to impeach their elected officials in the executive branch,” Hack said.

Hack introduced a nearly identical measure in 2015. It was approved in the Oregon House but failed in the Senate.

That attempt came shortly after then-Gov. John Kitzhaber stepped down amid a criminal ethics investigation.

