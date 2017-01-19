Women's March Planned for Spokane on Saturday

Local organizers are gearing up for the Spokane version of the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday.

Steve Jackson reports

The Women’s March on Washington is scheduled for the day after the inauguration in the nation’s capital. But local organizers have made sure Spokane area residents can participate.

On its website, the DC march organizers explain the reasoning behind the march as a reaction to the rhetoric of the last election, where many groups, like Muslims, LGBT, immigrants, and people of color were demonized and insulted. Organizers say the march will show a new administration on its first day in office that participants stand together to support diversity and human rights.

In Spokane, marchers will show similar support. But local organizer Maria Garcia Bachman says the march came as a result of the election, but is not meant to be along party lines, “You know it came as a result of that, but not a response to it. I think the timing couldn’t be better or worse depending which side of the aisle you are on, but this is intended to be non-partisan, so it really just kind of fell at a time when change is happening.”

She says the mood will be one of optimism, “We’re hoping to build an uplifting environment and create something that puts people in a positive mood that will emphasize solidarity and togetherness”

The march will also feature some keynote speakers. Garcia Bachman explains, “We have a number of speakers, speakers of color, Muslim women, professors, attorneys, prominent members of the Spokane community, and really the focus is making the first steps to unifying our community, building new relationships, creating change from kind of the ground up.’

The march will began Saturday at 11am at the Spokane Convention Center.