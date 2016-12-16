Women's Marches Planned in Washington and Idaho

Spokane Public Radio's Doug Nadvornick reports.

The national Women’s March on Washington — planned for January 21, the day after President-elect Trump is inaugurated — is spawning several related events in the Northwest, including in Spokane and Boise.

Organizers have branded the march as "a national movement for people who stand for human rights, civil liberties, diversity, and compassion for humanity."

The Washington state chapter is planning ceremonies in downtown Spokane, Seattle, Bellingham and Olympia.

In Idaho, a student-run group called People for Unity is organizing a march and ceremony in downtown Boise. One of the leaders is Colette Raptosh. She’s a junior at Capital High School in Boise. She says a dozen people from her group are headed to the nation’s capital to participate in the march there.

“Personally I think the experience would be amazing in Washington, but I feel a very strong connection marching here in my home state and participating with my friends and family and not everyone can afford the ticket out there,” Raptosh said.

The event in Boise will start at 10 a.m. Mountain time at the state Capitol building. It will include a march downtown and finish with a ceremony at City Hall. You can find out more about it on the group’s Facebook page.

The Spokane ceremony will start at 11 a.m. Pacific time. That event also has a Facebook page with more information.