August Membership Drawings: TWO Chances for BeauSoleil Package

TWO SPR listeners will each receive a ticket package to SPR Presents BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet on October 5, AND a $50 gift card to Spencer’s for Steaks and Chops at the DoubleTree.
Everyone making a Pledge through Friday, August 25 is entered into TWO drawings for ticket packages.
BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet takes the rich Cajun traditions of Louisiana and artfully blends elements of zydeco, New Orleans jazz, Tex-Mex, country, blues and more into a satisfying musical recipe. Since becoming the first Cajun band to win a Grammy with L’amour Ou La Folie (Traditional Folk Album – 1998) and then a second Grammy in 2010, Live at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, BeauSoleil has garnered a dozen Grammy nominations.
Donate online, return your SPR renewal notice in the mail, or give us a call during business hours at 800-328-5729. Sustaining Members are entered into all drawings!
- Employees and Board Members of Spokane Public Radio and their immediate families are not eligible to win.
- No purchase or donation is necessary to enter a drawing. To enter without a pledge send a postcard with the word "drawings" to:
Spokane Public Radio
1229 N Monroe Street
Spokane, WA 99201
- Each prize does not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Other restrictions or expiration dates may apply.
- Participants in a Spokane Public Radio giveaway must be 18 years or older to win, unless otherwise specified.
- If tickets to a performance are awarded as a prize, Spokane Public Radio is not responsible for any cancellation or rescheduling of the performance for any reason and has no obligation to reimburse, refund or otherwise substitute the tickets for another prize should the performance not be rescheduled or vouchers not issued.
- Prizewinners will be selected in a random selection method conducted by Spokane Public Radio. Winners will be notified by telephone and/or e-mail after the random selection. Odds of winning a prize depend on the number of eligible entries received.