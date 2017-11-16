Bipartisan Group Promotes Carbon Fee Proposal in Spokane, Sandpoint

Doug Nadvornick talks with Climate Change Lobby volunteers Steve Ghan and John Sandvig about the group's 'carbon fee' proposal.

During the last week or so, volunteers from the national group Citizens’ Climate Lobby have been on the road throughout the Inland Northwest to talk about what they see as the current and potential effects of climate change in the Northwest. Their 12-stop tour coincides with the UN Climate Change Conference that wraps up Friday in Bonn, Germany.

Dr. Steve Ghan is a climate scientist at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland. John Sandvig is a retired engineer and member of the lobby’s Conservative Caucus.

They have given free public presentations in cities as far west as Ellensburg, as far north as Omak and Twisp and as far south as the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla. Tonight they’ll speak at Washington State University’s campus in Spokane (4-5:30 pm; 7-8:30 pm) and tomorrow evening (5:30-7 pm) at Sandpoint Community Hall.

Mr. Sandvig and Dr. Ghan are in the studio with us.