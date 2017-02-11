How to Donate to the Recordings & Videos Sale

How, What, and Why Give to the KPBX Recordings & Videos Sale:

When was the last time you took a good look at your CD, Video, or DVD collection? Are there items that you really don't plan to play or watch again? SPR invites you to help yourself and others by donating them to the KPBX Recordings & Videos Sale -- you free up needed space in your house and allow others to reuse your music. A new owner gets a treasure, the stations of SPR receive needed funds for programming, and something gathering dust gets a new life.

We accept equipment, vinyl records, 78 RPM records, 45 RPM singles, compact discs, DVD and Blu-ray discs, cassette tape, eight-track cartridges, reel-to-reel tapes, commercial VHS and Beta tapes, and sealed blank tapes. See details below.

We CANNOT accept home-recorded cassette tapes or CD-R recordings due to copyright issues.

Donation Locations:

SPR Fire Station No. 3 at 1229 N. Monroe during business hours.

at 1229 N. Monroe during business hours. 4000 Holes , 1610 N Monroe St, Spokane

, 1610 N Monroe St, Spokane Bicycle Time , 210 C St, Cheney

, 210 C St, Cheney Long Ear, 1620 N Government Way, Coeur d'Alene

SPR will also have the annual Donation Day on Saturday, Feb. 11. Volunteers will be on hand to help unload your items and equipment.

Donation Guidelines:

In general, all items should be clean, in their original sleeves or cases, with all booklets included.

Vinyl Records

The primary reason for the sale and the reason it has gone on so long. Records should be in their original jackets with dust sleeves and in ‘gently used’ condition. In the case of long works such as operas or long symphonies, be sure that all records are in the case along with the books.

What we won’t need: Reader’s Digest, Time/Life, Longines, or Columbia House sets.

78 RPM Records

We take a limited number of these as there are a lot of folks who come out to find historic music that has never been re-released from this format. Be sure all the records are in their ‘albums’ and pack them carefully to insure they make it to our sorting center.

45 RPM Singles

The single record that introduced a lot of songs. We’ll take them from any source and in any form; if they have the original picture sleeves, so much the better.

Compact Discs

Modern convenience for long play of music. We ask that CDS come in protected in some manner, preferably in their jewel cases, with their books and tray notes. In the case of the CD Box Set, make sure all CDS in the set as well as the books are enclosed as well.

DVD and Blu-ray Discs

In the case of TV series or multi-part works be sure all parts are enclosed and again ‘gently used’ is a guide to a good used DVD/Blu-ray.

Cassette Tape

This hardy format rolls on despite all the upgrading. So, be sure the cassette comes in its case or in the case of a box set or a long classical work such as an opera, with all the tapes and the books that should be with the set.

Eight track cartridges

We’ll take them in whatever manner that they come in as. In sleeves will be so much better.

Pre-Recorded Reel To Reel Tapes

Please be sure that these come in with a box as well as books (if classical or longer pop works), wound on the proper reels in a ‘played’ condition.

Commercial VHS and Beta Tapes

Please be sure all are in their sleeves and complete with anything extra. Also be sure ALL tapes for movies are in the box or sleeve as well.

Blank Tape

We will take blank reel-to-reel tape as it is a scarce item and is popular with many of our sale goers. However, these will be bulk erased to insure that no content of a sensitive nature will be heard.

If you have SEALED unused cassette tape, VHS tape or even CD blanks, these will be gladly accepted for the sale in limited numbers.

Equipment Auction

We love the classic equipment, as long as it's in working condition. Please test your equipment before bringing it in. Items should include manuals and accessories.



Should you desire to help out as a volunteer (or have you ever wondered what it’s like to work the actual sale) please call Stephanie Ingoldby, our Volunteer Coordinator (same numbers) and sign up. She’ll be glad to have you come aboard. Besides, it’s a fun opportunity to meet a lot of music lovers as well.

Above all, please know that we cannot do this sale without you. From bringing in your donations, to working the sale, to promoting it to your friends, it’s all done for you and by you and we thank you as listeners and supporters of Spokane Public Radio for making it happen. See you at the sale!