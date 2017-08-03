Related Program: 
Inland Journal

Inland Journal, August 3, 2017

By Doug Nadvornick 19 minutes ago

Inland Journal for August 3, 2017

    ▪    We’ll recap Tuesday’s primary election in Washington. We’ll talk about which candidates will move on to the November general election and hear from some of the victors.
    ▪    We’ll talk with Luke Mayville, one of the founders of Reclaim Idaho, a group that wants to rebuild the middle class in the Gem State, including making health care more available for affordable for working families.
    ▪    And we’ll profile a new group that calls itself ‘Growing Neighbors’ in Spokane that’s promoting urban gardening and neighbors getting to know each other.

 

Tags: 
primary election
Shelly Short
Jacquelin Maycumber
Candace Mumm
Matthew Howes
Kate Burke
Tim Benn
Breean Beggs
Andy Dunau
Spokane city council
Reclaim Idaho
Luke Mayville
Growing Neighbors
John Edmondson
urban gardening
neighborhoods
working families
health care