Inland Journal, August 3, 2017

Inland Journal for August 3, 2017

▪ We’ll recap Tuesday’s primary election in Washington. We’ll talk about which candidates will move on to the November general election and hear from some of the victors.

▪ We’ll talk with Luke Mayville, one of the founders of Reclaim Idaho, a group that wants to rebuild the middle class in the Gem State, including making health care more available for affordable for working families.

▪ And we’ll profile a new group that calls itself ‘Growing Neighbors’ in Spokane that’s promoting urban gardening and neighbors getting to know each other.