KPBX Kids' Concert: Panhandle Polecats

Bring the whole family to the next KPBX Kids’ Concert for high-energy bluegrass music from the Panhandle Polecats. The free, all-ages concert begins at 1 p.m. on June 3, 2017 at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Couer d’Alene, ID.

The Panhandle Polecats are a quintet of five siblings – two brothers and three sisters – who are known for first-rate music and enthusiastic performances.

“The Panhandle Polecats have gone from being a cute family band to becoming the top dogs and cats in the Inland Northwest Bluegrass scene,” says Kevin Brown, host of Front Porch Bluegrass (heard on KPBX Sundays at 1 p.m.)

From Rathdrum, Idaho, the Panhandle Polecats consist of Austin Little, (banjo), Jenny Little, (bass), Hank Little (dobro & harmonica), Molly Wilbur (mandolin) and Bonnie Campbell(guitar). The band’s music is inspired by bluegrass legends such as Flatt & Scruggs, Bill Monroe and The Dillards.

Some construction is taking place at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, as they add 2000 square feet of mixed use classroom space. They ask that people enter through the Main Entrance.

KPBX Kids' Concerts are free thanks in part to event donors Harvard Park Children's Learning Center North, Numerica Credit Union, Rocket Bakeries, and Pizza Pipeline.