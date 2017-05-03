May Programs

May 6, 2017

Still Going Fast

Check Berry, Hoyt Axton, the Beach Boys, and Spokane's own Charlie Ryan with tales of vehicles and their drivers that zoom by you in an instant. A follow-up to a 2009 episode.

May 13, 2017

Bob Dylan's Epics

Some of the recent Nobel Prize winner's greatest long songs, including the best ever live version of "Desolation Row."

May 20 & 27, 2017

Wayfaring Strangers

Samples from the series of Numero Group releases documenting America's independently produced and released sounds of the 1970's. From 12 string acoustic guitar instrumentals to home made country rock to Black Sabbath wannabes from Michigan's Upper Peninsula to West Coast singer/songwriter hopefuls, and much more in between.