Midnight Evacuation At WSU Comes After Possible Bomb Threat, Racist Graffiti

Racist graffiti and a possible bomb threat forced the evacuation of more than 100 Washington State University students from their residence hall in the middle of the night Monday.



Just before 10 p.m. Monday night, WSU Police got a report of graffiti in a residence Hall. Then they got two more: someone had carved swastikas into the walls—one included the word “bomb” with a time etched underneath.

WSU’s Assistant Police Chief Steve Hansen said that was interpreted as a “veiled bomb threat” and the building was evacuated.

Classes started at WSU Monday. Hansen said that’s also when some places started serving alcohol.

“And so best case scenario, somebody had something to drink and thought it would be funny to do that,” Hansen said.

Hansen said the worst case scenario is that the graffiti is racially motivated.

WSU is not the only higher education institution in the Northwest struggling with racism and free speech. This spring, students at Evergreen State College erupted in protests over race. University of Oregon students marched at a rally to denounce hate earlier this month.

