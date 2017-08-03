New Program Promotes Urban Gardening, Neighborhoods

Spokane Public Radio's Doug Nadvornick visits residential gardening plots with John Edmondson from the group Growing Neighbors.

Community gardens are becoming more popular around the Northwest. If you don’t have space of your own to grow things, there are plots of community land you can borrow and grow what you want. The volunteers of a new initiative in Spokane called Growing Neighbors are going one step further. They’ve gone to property owners and asked borrow little bits of private land in their northwest Spokane neighborhood to grow food. The organization is run by John Edmondson, who invited us to see what Growing Neighbors is doing.

If you’re interested in getting involved with this effort, you can go to GrowingNeighbors.org.

