Oregon Governor Signs Reproductive Care Bill

Oregon Governor Kate Brown has signed into law a bill to require health insurance policies to cover the cost of abortions.



Supporters call it the "Reproductive Health Equity Act" and say it makes Oregon the most progressive state when it comes to abortion policies. The new law ensures that insurance companies include abortion coverage without a co-pay.

It also creates a fund to pay for abortions for low-income women who don't qualify for Medicaid. That includes people in the country illegally.

The bill passed the legislature without any Republican support. Opponents say it means Oregon taxpayers who are morally opposed to abortion will be forced to pay for it.

