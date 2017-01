NPR pre-empts the final hour of All Things Considered on Jan. 10 for President Obama’s “farewell” address. Audie Cornish hosts the coverage beginning at 6 p.m. and will be joined by Political Correspondent Mara Liasson, Political Editor Domenico Montanaro, White House Correspondent Scott Horsley, among others.

NPR will also fact-check the address below.

Loading...