SPR at the Labor Day Fall Arts Preview

The Spokane Symphony performs free at Comstock Park on the South Hill every Labor Day.

SPR would like to meet you at the Fall Arts Preview before the Spokane Symphony's free Labor Day Concert.  Stop by the Spokane Public Radio table anytime between 4-7 p.m. in Comstock Park to enter the drawings for tickets to BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet.

Staff, board members, and volunteers for the station love meeting with visitors and talking about what's coming up on the air, events, and our ongoing news and arts coverage.

The Season Preview is organized by the Spokane Folklore Society, giving performing arts groups in the region an opportunity to connect with those who believe in the importance of the arts.

The free concert starts at 6 p.m. The Spokane Symphony Orchestra had a tradition of playing parts of Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture, Sousa's Stars and Stripes Forever, among favorites from the world of pop, Hollywood and Broadway.

Tags: 
Spokane Symphony
Classical
Classical Music
SPR Events

Symphony Players Get Raise Weeks Before Start of Season

By Paige Browning Sep 3, 2014

The Spokane Symphony musicians are getting a raise. Over the weekend the Board of Trustees and orchestra musicians agreed on a new two-year contract. It raises salaries across the board by four-percent in the first year, and another 3.5 percent in the second year, and keeps benefits the same.

The Arts & Humanities Are Our Mission

SPR Events

Spokane Public Radio does things a little differently than other public radio stations. We were founded on the mission of incorporating the local arts and arts organizations into what we do every day.

Flagship station KPBX holds eight free family concerts a year to introduce kids to a wide variety of music. Each February, we host the biggest sale of vintage vinyl and other music items at the Recordings & Videos Sale. Each fall, in partnership with the Spokane Folklore Society's Fall Folk Fest, we organize and broadcast live performances in a two-hour concert from the campus of Spokane Community College.

In addition to these annual treats, we thank our volunteers and underwriters each year with an event at a community venue, and produce many special events. We've had evenings with public radio reporters and hosts such as Cokie Roberts, Paula Poundstone and Zorba Paster.

Our mission wouldn't be complete without regular live performances from our own broadcast studios, along with our annual forums held at City Hall.

With the help of more than 300 volunteers, 30 staff and community producers, and you, our listeners, Spokane Public Radio has become a place where the community turns for live and on-air arts and cultural experiences.