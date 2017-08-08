SPR at the Labor Day Fall Arts Preview

SPR would like to meet you at the Fall Arts Preview before the Spokane Symphony's free Labor Day Concert. Stop by the Spokane Public Radio table anytime between 4-7 p.m. in Comstock Park to enter the drawings for tickets to BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet.

Staff, board members, and volunteers for the station love meeting with visitors and talking about what's coming up on the air, events, and our ongoing news and arts coverage.

The Season Preview is organized by the Spokane Folklore Society, giving performing arts groups in the region an opportunity to connect with those who believe in the importance of the arts.

The free concert starts at 6 p.m. The Spokane Symphony Orchestra had a tradition of playing parts of Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture, Sousa's Stars and Stripes Forever, among favorites from the world of pop, Hollywood and Broadway.