SPR Presents Paula Poundstone June 22

Tickets are available now for an evening of Paula Poundstone's comedy at the Bing Crosby Theater, Thursday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m.

You've heard Poundstone as a frequent panelist on NPR’s hit current-events quiz show, Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! Now see her in person as she tells jokes and stories based on her razor-sharp wit and quirks of everyday life.

In June 2016, her first live double-CD, "North by Northwest: Paula Poundstone Live!" debuted at #1 on both Amazon’s “Hot New Releases – Non Fiction” and “Comedy CD” lists. She has also done commentaries for CBS Sunday Morning. An author and lecturer, her second hardcover book will debut on May 9, 2017.

Paula tours regularly, performing standup comedy across the country. Her previous Spokane performances have sold out, and each is unique, topical, and fun.

As Nick Zaino with the Boston Globe writes, "You know she’s a great comic the way you know any fine performer when you see one -- there's a disarming ease in her craft, an immediate sense that she's so quick on her feet you need never worry about the possibility of something going wrong.” Paula’s interchanges with the audience are never mean or done at a person’s expense. She even manages to handle politics without provoking the pall of disapproval received by less artful comics. "With the exception of that one time," Paula claims.

The talents of this brilliant humorist extend beyond standup comedy, but stop short of yodeling. Poundstone began nurturing her stand-up comedy talent in 1979 on the Boston comedy circuit. By 1990 she had moved to L.A., starred in multiple HBO comedy specials, and appeared on Saturday Night Live. Poundstone was the first woman to receive a Cable ACE Award for a comedy special for her one-hour HBO show, "Cats, Cops, and Stuff" and the first woman invited to entertain at the prestigious White House Correspondents’ Dinner. In 2016 Paula voiced the character "Forgetter Paula" in Disney/Pixar’s Academy Award winning animated feature film Inside Out.

Tickets to her live show in Spokane are $44 & $40, plus a $2 Bing Renovation Fee and possible TicketsWest fees. Beginning December 8, they may be purchased online at TicketsWest.com, at all TicketsWest outlets, or by calling (800) 325-SEAT.

The Bing Crosby TicketsWest box office is open from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. weekdays inside Hotel Ruby, one block south of the Bing on the corner of First Avenue and Lincoln Street. Proceeds from the event benefit Spokane Public Radio.

Paula's website is paulapoundstone.com, she comments on current events on Twitter as @paulapoundstone, and many of her other random thoughts are on Facebook/PaulaPoundstone.

Look for her Wait Wait appearances online via podcast or on air many Saturdays at 11 a.m. on KSFC 91.9 and again at 2 p.m. on KPBX 91.1.