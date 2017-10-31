From the Studio: Gonzaga University presents: "tick, tick...BOOM!"

interview and performance

Gonzaga University's Theatre and Dance department will present Jonathan Larson's early, autobiographical musical, tick, tick...BOOM! The cast, along with several crew members spoke with Verne this morning about the production, and entertained with a few excerpts from the show.

Courtney Smith is the director, Nathan Patrick Nelson plays "Jon," and is the musical director. Rachael Armstrong plays "Michelle," Jacki Bertagnolli plays "Susan," and Tessa Senger is the Female Understudy.

Costume Designer, Regina Carrere, Set Designer, Grady Foster, and Lighting Designer, Clint Bull also spoke about their contributions to this production.

For more information, please visit the the Gonzaga University Theatre and Dance Department's website.