Piano Technician Ken Eschete came to our KPBX studio to talk about his restoration of the late-1890s Bluthner grand piano that belonged to musicologist and Spokane musical legend, Dr, Hans Moldenhauer. His conversation with Jim Tevenan is illustrated with music of the late Romantic era played on the Bluthner in Ken's shop by two of the top regional pianists, Greg Preseley and Dr. Jody Graves.