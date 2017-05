Sandpoint Music Conservatory will present "Two Boy Sopranos in Concert" on Mothers Day, May 14, 2017. This morning, the two sopranos - Cody Moore and Andrew Lapadat - and Conservatory Executive Director Karin Wdemeyer, joined Verne in the studio for a mini-recital in anticipation of the upcoming concert. The singers were accompanied by Heidi Moore on flute and Tom Rodda on piano. The Mothers Day concert will be held at the First Presbyterian Church on 417 N 4th Avenue in Sandpoint.

Verne interviews Music Conservatory of Sandpoint