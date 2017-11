Interview with guests from the Panida in Sandpoint. The community celebrates the Panida Theater's 90th birthday this weekend.

Verne interviews Patricia Walker, Executive Director of the Panida Theater and Rebecca Revak, Events Manager at the Panida Theater in Sandpoint. This interview provides background on the theater and highlights the upcoming 90th Birthday Celebration of the Panida this weekend.

Panida Theater's 90th Birthday Celebration takes place on November 18th at 6:00 PM in Sandpoint, Idaho.

For more information visit the Panida Theater's event page for the 90th Birthday Celebration.