From the Studio: Peace Paper Project

Interview

Telling War and the Gonzaga University Department of Art are hosting the Peace Paper Project in Spokane, October 29 through November 11. Director Drew Matott and Telling War director, Lisa Silvestri spoke with Verne this morning about the program, which uses the ancient tradition of hand papermaking to encourage personal expression and cultural change. The process of making paper is a direct manifestation of resilience and transformation, as it requires breaking something down in order to produce something new and beautiful.

For more information and to learn about the workshops, please visit the Telling War website.