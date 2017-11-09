From the Studio: Wiley Cash on "a land more kind than home"

Interview

Author, Wiley Cash, and Librarian, Eva Silverstone, from the Spokane Public Library visited with Verne this morning, to discuss the Spokane Is Reading book for 2017, a land more kind than home.

Spokane Is Reading began in 2001, as a way for the community to enjoy a common conversation, about a book. The books selected are accessible and available in a variety of formats, appealing to a wide variety of readers, and the author must be available to come to Spokane to discuss the book with local readers.

The program is presented by Spokane Public Library, Spokane County Library District and Auntie's Book Store. Spokane Public Radio supports Spokane Is Reading through an on-air reading of at least a portion of the book.

Phyllis Silver is reading a selection from a land more kind than home, airing this week and next at 6:30 p.m. on KPBX.