Trump Inauguration Draws Youth Rally At Washington Capitol

As Donald Trump was being sworn in Friday morning, students from Olympia High School led a permitted rally on the steps of the Washington Capitol. Some were joined by their parents and had excused absences.



Student Sarah Jindy urged the crowd to be “stubborn and strong.”

“We are here to show the world the difference between right and wrong. And we refuse to quit and be on the wrong side of history,” she said to applause.

Many in the crowd held anti-Trump signs. Standing a little off to the side on the Capitol steps was Mike Bane of Lacey, Washington, wrapped in Trump-Pence yard signs.

“I heard that they were protesting against our president, of course I want to stand up for our president, move forward with America and hopefully rebuild our country,” Bane said. “It’s pretty simple.”

The morning rally was peaceful, however later a group of protesters took to the streets of Olympia to protest President Trump. At one point the protesters -- some of them wearing face masks -- sat down in the street and blocked traffic near the Capitol.

A large contingent of police and State Troopers monitored the marchers as did a State Patrol airplane overhead.

