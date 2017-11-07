Washington 2017 General Election Results

The first results are in from Tuesday's general election in Spokane County.

Spokane city voters said no to Proposition 2, a measure that would have fined companies that run trains that carry uncovered coal or certain types of flammable oil on rail tracks within parts of the city. The measure was failing by a 58-to-42% count.

Spokane voters also apparently re-elected Councilmembers Candace Mumm and Breean Beggs. Mumm is ahead of Matthew Howes in the Northwest district; she has about 54% of the vote. Beggs has collected nearly 58% of the vote against challenger Andy Dunau in the South district.

In the Northeast district, Kate Burke is running ahead of Tim Benn for the right to replace Councilwoman Amber Waldref. Burke has collected nearly 60% of the vote.

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Tony Hazel has apparently retained his seat with a convincing win over public defender Jocelyn Cook. Hazel, who was appointed to the bench last April after the death of Judge Sam Cozza, won nearly 62% of the vote.

Mike Wiser and Deana Brower are apparently headed back to the Spokane School Board. Brower ran unopposed; Wiser took 63% of the vote in defeated Jennifer Thomas.

In the Seventh Legislative District, Republicans Shelly Short and Jacquelin Maycumber retained their seats. Short will go back to the Senate, winning nearly 66% of the vote in defeating Democrat Karen Hardy. Maycumber is headed back to the House with nearly 65% of the vote against Democrat Susan Swanson. Short moved from the House to the Senate during the most recent legislative session after she was appointed to replace former Senator Brian Dansel. Maycumber, who was Short's legislative aide, was then named to replace Short.

Short was one of five Washington state senators elected by voters in special elections on Tuesday. In the most highly anticipated race, in the 45th District in Seattle's eastern suburbs, Democrat Manka Dhingra has 55% of the vote in the early going against Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund.

