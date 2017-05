Soprano Heather Parker and pianist Bonnie Robinson joined Verne in the studio this  morning to preview their upcoming recital "A Joyful Noise! Songs of Springtime, Love and Longing".   The concert will be at May 13 at 7pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Spokane and will feature music by Mozart, Grieg, Obradors, Rodgers & Hammerstein and more.

Interview with Heather Parker and Bonnie Robinson